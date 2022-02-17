Gary M. Wyatt, 85, St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Gary was born on February 6, 1937, in Canton, IL, to Nial and Alice Buie Wyatt. He was a 1955 graduate of Maryville High School and received his bachelor’s degree in business from Northwest Missouri State University. He served in the United States Navy and was selected for an intensive course in Chinese language at the Navy Intelligence School in Washington, DC, where he qualified as an interpreter of the language.

He worked mainly in the management consulting field for many years and later joined Sheridan-Clayton Paper Company. Following his retirement, he worked for Tobin Eye Institute providing transportation services for patients which he enjoyed and met many new friends along the way.

Gary enjoyed being outdoors, taking long walks on the boulevard system, playing tennis, riding his bicycle and going to the YMCA working out on a daily basis and visiting with his many “Y” friends. Most of all he loved the Missouri Tigers! His world stopped when MIZZOU was playing.

He married Jean A. Ward on December 24, 1963, in Laguna Beach, CA. She survives of the home.

Visitation for friends will be held from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday, February 18th at Price Funeral Home in Maryville. Mr. Wyatt will be cremated following the visitation. A private family graveside service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation & Civic Facilities, ‘Friends of the Parks’, 1920 Grand Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri 64505.

Online condolences can be made to the family at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.