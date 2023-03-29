By Morgan Guyer

Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stubblefield was recently advanced to president of the Missouri Park and Recreation Association (MPRA) executive committee board.

Stubblefield has been a member of MPRA for 20 years now, taking on more responsibilities throughout the years, becoming a section president with sports, and a Northwest region president. Some responsibilities now will be overseeing the four state meetings, and working with the executive director and working on legislation.

Stubblefield is a graduate of Missouri Western University with a degree in parks and recreation management. He was the director of parks and recreation in Marshall, before becoming the director in Maryville in 2018. Stubblefield sees some opportunity for recruitment in getting younger people to move into recreation as a potential career, especially at Northwest.

“It’s vital to get students involved in that. Northwest is one of three schools in the state that is accredited nationally for recreation degrees,” Stubblefield said. “It’s important for us to educate the youth, that we do need recreation professionals and that there is jobs out there for it.”

Stubblefield has enjoyed his time so far in Maryville as parks director.

“It’s never a dull moment. That’s the beauty of recreation, it seems like there is always something new coming up,” Stubblefield said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I’ve got a terrific staff, and terrific support from the board and city. The people have welcomed me.”