Roland D. “Ron” Langford, 78, Skidmore, died Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.

He was born January 21, 1945, in Forest City, to Ralph and Geraldine Elder Langford. He attended Nodaway Holt High School.

On June 15, 1973, he married Judy A. Day in Maryville.

Mr. Langford served in the US Air Force. He had worked for LMP, Moog and was a bus driver for Head Start. He later worked as a custodian at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

He attended Laura Street Baptist Church.

Services were Tuesday, September 26 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials may be made in care of Price Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

