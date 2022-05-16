Due to structural concerns, the Long Branch Bridge east of Maryville on US Route 136 is now closed. Contractors from Phillips Hardy, Inc., working with MoDOT, closed the bridge to all traffic May 11.

Crews have been carefully monitoring the existing bridge during construction and noted stress fractures in the existing bridge girders which prompted the immediate closure of the bridge.

The same detour route utilized during the construction of the Mozingo Creek Bridge will now be used for the duration of the Long Branch Bridge replacement project. Motorists will be directed along a signed detour on Routes F, N, M and J. The project is scheduled to continue through August 2022.

The Long Branch and Mozingo bridges, located east of Maryville, were last rehabilitated in 1940. The replacement project will bring both bridge structures and surrounding guardrail up to current standards.