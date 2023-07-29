Lois May Short, 86, Clearmont, formerly of Burlington Jct., passed from this life unexpectedly at the Clarinda Hospital, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Lois was born in Waterloo, NE, on October 5, 1936, and lived there until age seven. The family moved near Skidmore for a year, then they moved to Burlington Jct. and lived there the rest of her life.

Her parents were Ernest and Osie L Cronk Growcock. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her son, David Hamilton, in 2007, and her sisters Carolene Growcock and Emogene Hardisty, her two brothers, John Granger, and Chet Growcock, her first husband, Eris Hamilton, in 1990, and her second husband, Dale Short, in 1994.

She was a member of the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct., and was active in many programs. She was a former coordinator of the Widowed Persons Service, was a member for 62 years of the American Legion Post 315 Auxiliary, and former president of the Golden Key Club, all in Burlington Jct.

She enjoyed crocheting, reading, and especially her pen-pal mailing.

Lois drove the bus and had cooked for Head Start in Maryville. She also worked at Uniroyal in Maryville for 10 years, and at NSK in Clarinda, IA, for 8 years. She had also worked part time at the US Post Office in Burlington Jct., for 5 ½ years.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6:00 pm, Sunday, July 30, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. Her services will be at 1 pm Monday, July 31, 2023, at the church.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Rolla Dicks American Legion Auxiliary Post 315, Burlington Jct., or to the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct.

She will be missed by many and is now in the loving arms of Jesus.