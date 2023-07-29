Michael Wayne McHugh, the son of Royal and Flora Barnum McHugh, was born April 26, 1955 in Moorhead, Iowa. Michael attended Dow City High School, Dow City, IA.

On April 19, 1976, Michael was united in marriage to Carol Bartlett. They became the parents of four children, Tanya, April, Garland and John. They later divorced.

Michael was a farmhand for Fast Farms. In 1993, Michael was employed by American Recycling where he worked until ill health forced retirement.

Michael enjoyed fishing, camping, and bowling. He loved dancing and was an avid recycler. He especially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Michael passed away Saturday, July 22, 2023, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, at the age of 68.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10 am, Saturday, July 29, 2023, Roundy Center, 66 4th Street Woodbine, IA 51579.

There is no visitation.

Inurnment: 1 pm, Saturday, July 29, Woodbine Cemetery, Woodbine.

Memorials: Michael McHugh Memorial Fund for headstone expenses.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. minterfuneralchapels.com