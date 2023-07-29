Geraldine Marie Williams Klakken, 81, Bedford, IA, died Friday, July, 18, 2023, at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, IA.

She was born January 20, 1942, on the family farm north of Clarinda, to Donald Eugene Williams and Una Alice Newberry Williams. She graduated from Clarinda High School in 1960.

On November 10, 1961, she married Wallace Earl Klakken in Nebraska City, NE. The couple moved to Gravity, IA in 1967 where they raised cattle and farmed. He preceded her in death after 56 years of marriage.

Mrs. Klakken served food at the Clarinda Livestock Auction and various auctions around the area, converting an old camper into a mobile food shack for the events. She worked at O’Bryan Brothers in Bedford for many years and was the cook at the Bedford Meal Site until her retirement.

She was active in the Rose Hill Club and the “JFFC,” Just For Fun Club, in Gravity for many years.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 21 at Cummings Family Funeral Home. Interment was in Washington Cemetery, Gravity.

Memorials may be directed toward the Bedford Meal Site in her name.

