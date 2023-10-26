Lois Marie Acklin Carter, 90, Maryville, formerly of Barnard, died Friday, October 20, 2023, at the Maryville Living Center.

She was born January 25, 1933, near Hopkins, to Elbert Taylor and Leola Arcile Peery Wray. She graduated from the Graham High School in 1951.

On November 26, 1950, she married Kenneth Howard Acklin in the home of Rev. L.B. Day in Maryville. He preceded her in death in 2006. She married Richard Carter. He preceded her in death in 2021.

Mrs. Carter had worked as a dietician, social activities director and later a social worker at the Village Care Center, Golden Living Center, and Nodaway Nursing Home, all of Maryville.

She attended the United Methodist Church, Graham. She was once a part of the Sweet Adelines, St. Joseph.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 24 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial was in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorials may be made to the Maryville Living Center, 524 N. Laura, Maryville, MO, 64468, or the AseraCare Hospice, 301 E. Price Ave, Savannah, MO 64485.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.