In Loving Memory of Harbyn Andrew Wray, Lees Summit

Harbyn Wray, aged 16, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 22, 2023, leaving a void in the hearts of all who knew him.

Harbyn was an extraordinary young individual, known for his intelligence, kindness and his love for big hugs. Born in Maryville, to Derek “Mike” Wray and Bethany Lager Getman, Harbyn was a bright and loving boy that was becoming a man. His sister, Korbyn, who used to be his biggest nemesis, became his best friend and their love and closeness will forever be unbreakable. His remarkable intelligence shone through in all that he did, and his insatiable curiosity for the world was truly inspiring.

He was a student who embraced learning, a true testament to his intellectual valor. Harbyn’s impact went far beyond his intelligence. He had a heart as vast as his mind, and his kindness touched the lives of everyone he met. He was always ready to offer a warm smile, a helping hand, and those famous big hugs that brought comfort to all he loved. Harbyn’s love for life was infectious, and his absence leaves a void that can never be filled.

In his short 16 years, he shared more love and wisdom than many do in a lifetime. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness and a reminder to embrace life with the same enthusiasm he did.

He is survived by his loving family, mother, Bethany Lager Getman, father, Derek “Mike” Wray, sister and best bud, Korbyn Wray, grandfather, John Lager, grandmother Donna Wray, God parents, Gene and Patrice Lager, aunt, uncles, cousins and so many family and friends who will forever cherish the memories of Harbyn.

In this difficult time, we remember Harbyn with love and celebrate the beautiful soul he was. A service to honor Harbyn’s life will be held on Thursday October 26, 2023, with the rosary at 5:30 pm, and visitation to follow from 6 to 8 pm; at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Harbyn will be at 11 am, Friday, October 27, 2023, at St. Gregory’s, with the burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family will have a luncheon after the burial at Bob Lager’s, 33251 US Highway 71, Maryville.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to a Go Fund Me account in Harbyn’s name. Contributions will go to continuing his legacy of love and kindness.

Harbyn Wray’s light will continue to shine in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His memory will forever be a reminder of the power of kindness, curiosity and love.