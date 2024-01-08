Platte Valley, Nodaway Valley, Northeast Nodaway and North Nodaway Basketball teams will be playing in tournaments the week of January 8.

Platte Valley and North Nodaway will travel to Stanberry for the Stanberry Invitational. The Platte Valley boys will face off against Stanberry at 9 pm, Monday, January 8, while the girls will play against Worth County at 7:30 pm. The North Nodaway boys go against King City at 9 pm, Tuesday, January 9, and the girls will play Stanberry at 7:30 pm.

Northeast Nodaway is playing in the South Harrison Invitational, Bethany. The boys play at 6 pm, Tuesday, January 9 against Mercer, and the girls will play against Maysville at 7:30 pm, Monday, January 8.

Nodaway Valley will be at the Fairfax Invitational Tournament. The boys will play against East Atchison at 8:15 pm, Tuesday, January 9, and the girls will tip-off against South Holt at 7 pm, Monday, January 8.