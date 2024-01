The Beebusters will meet from 7 to 9 pm, Monday, January 8 at the Laura Street Baptist Church, 120 South Laura, Maryville.

The beekeeping classes can be signed up for by contacting the Northwest Technical School, Maryville, by calling 660.562.3022. The classes are from 1 to 5 pm, Saturday, January 13 and Saturday, February 10.