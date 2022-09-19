Filling their pockets of “pretty rocks” is a pastime of many youth and adults but Max Harden, a West Nodaway 1978 graduate, has taken rock collection to a whole new level. Known as the “Rock Man,” Harden has developed Gemstones on Gemstone Road spanning several years. After the crops come out, Harden employs local bulldozer operators, Hoyt Construction, to dig out some of his finds. He has heard he has the third largest large boulder collection but is unsure where the other two exist.