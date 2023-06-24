Area Lions Clubs donated money to Northwest Missouri Dream Factory Volunteer Ron Dougan, center, to benefit Hudson Guss, a seven-year-old from Albany, previously from Sheridan. Presenting are Lions Bill Calhoun, Grant City, $250; Richard Warner, Graham, $250; Ken Barnes, Maryville Pride, $250; and Chris Davison, Maryville Host, $500. Also at the presentation were Maryville Pride Lions Lori Spire, District Governor Harold Spire, Carole O’Riley, Maryville Host Lion WR O’Riley, Pride Lions Pam Dougan and District Governor Elect James Pedersen.

Hudson, who has CHARGE syndrome (Coloboma, heart anomaly, choanal atresia, restriction of growth and development, genital and ear anomalies) wants to visit Disney World. Other Lions Clubs who have donated include Albany, Trenton, Galt and St. Joseph Host.

Ron Dougan has volunteered for Dream Factory since 1990. He is currently working on getting 13 children their dreams and will have a total of 129 dreams completed.

He is inviting everyone to attend the Northwest Missouri Dream Factory main fundraiser featuring singer Rhonda Vincent with doors opening at 6 pm, concert beginning at 7 pm at the Trenton High School Fine Arts Theater, 1415 Oklahoma Avenue, Trenton. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information, contact Ron Dougan at 660.359.0100.