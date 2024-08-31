The highly anticipated Leadership Northwest Music Jam is back for its fourth year, set to take place this Saturday, August 31, at Black Silo Winery in Trenton.

Headlining the Music Jam is Jordan Rainer, a rising star in country music and a semi-finalist on the hit TV show “The Voice.” With her electrifying performances on team Reba, Rainer captured the hearts of millions, and now she’s ready to bring that same energy and passion to Trenton. Opening the evening will be local Trenton High School sophomore, Makayla Mejia, who is set to impress with her incredible vocal talent.

Tickets are available now for $25 each through Eventbrite, with prices increasing to $30 at the gate on the day of the show. For tickets and more information, visit the Facebook pages for Leadership Northwest Missouri and Black Silo Winery. Proceeds from the event will benefit Leadership Northwest Missouri.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs as seating is limited.