Larry L. Vance, 75, Maryville, died Sunday, June 12, 2022.

He was born January 25, 1947, in Ravenwood, to Joseph J. and Doris F. Wilson Vance. He graduated from Northeast Nodaway High School in 1965.

On November 30, 1985, he married Rose Marie Treese at the First Christian Church in Maryville. She preceded him in death in 2018.

Mr. Vance served his country for over 20 years in the United States Navy, spending three deployments in Viet Nam. He was a proud SeaBee.

He had worked for over 20 years as a maintenance supervisor in Northwest Missouri with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Mr. Vance’s body has been cremated. His memorial service will be at 11 am, Saturday, June 18, at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial with full military rites will follow the service at the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Parnell American Legion Post 528, or the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO 64468.

