The Maryville Public Library is hosting “Eating Healthy on a Budget” at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, January 29 in the library basement.

The guest speaker will be Debbie Bennett, nutrition and health specialist for the University of Missouri Extension. Participants will make and try a healthy snack and listen to a presentation about nutrition while on a budget.

There are 30 spots available. Adults can register at the library’s front desk or by calling 660.582.5281. Youth ages 13 and up are welcomed if accompanied by an adult.