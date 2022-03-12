More than 200 children attended the early literacy night March 1 at the Maryville Public Library.

The event included a visit from a favorite TV character, stories, songs, activities, a gently used book exchange and pizza. The library hosted the event as a reminder of the importance of early literacy development, even before formal learning begins.

Families completed a passport listing all of the stations to show they had participated in the various activities throughout the library. They then registered for their choice of prize baskets. Winners of the prize baskets included: Margo Leightman, Lauren Layman, Kimber Lewis, Annisytn Schebaum and Mariah Shipley.

Several area educators and volunteers collaborated for the event including Maryville Head Start, Maryville Parents as Teachers, Nodaway-Holt Parents As Teachers, the Leet Center Infant/Toddler Daycare, the Leet Center Preschool, St. Gregory Preschool and Sigma Society. The Maryville Pizza Hut donated pizzas for the event.

The library regularly hosts an infant/toddler storytime for children birth to age five every Tuesday morning at 9:45 am and the first Tuesday of the month at 5:30 pm. It also hosts a preschool storytime for two-to-six-year-olds on the third Thursday of the month at 5:30 pm.