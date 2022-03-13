With the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the news, the urge to help the Ukrainian people has surfaced.

However, scams and fraudulent charities want to take advantage of good-hearted people. In an effort to avoid this, local churches and service organizations were contacted to see which were accepting relief funds.

First Presbyterian Church presented three options to help:

• Text PDAUKR to 41444

• Mail to Presbyterian Church (USA), PO Box 643700, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-3700

• To give by credit card, call 800.728.7228.

First Christian Church, Maryville, just finished the “Week of Compassion” with an offering which is used for disaster and humanitarian relief around the world. St. Columba, Conception Jct. and St. Joseph, Parnell, will have an annual collection for Catholic Relief Services in a couple of weeks. Contributions can be made by individuals at crs.org. These donations can be made at any time.

Clearmont Christian Church is supporting the International Disaster Emergency Service, 355 Park 32 West Drive, Noblesville, IN 46062 or at ides.org.

First United Methodist Church, Maryville, is collecting money for the next three weeks to send to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) for Ukraine relief. Checks or cash may be sent to FUMC, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468. Checks can be made out to either UMCOR or FUMC with the memo Advance #982450-Ukraine.

Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, has two methods to give. The first is online at give.nazarene.org/donate/f/ 137043. To send donations by mail, make checks payable to “General Treasurer” and mail to: Global Treasury Services, Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 843116, Kansas City, MO 64184-3116. Be sure to put 137043 on the memo line.

Rotary Foundation Trustees have prioritized contributions made to the Disaster Response Fund until April 30 to support disaster response grants to be used to supply water, food, medicine, shelter and clothing. Donations may be made at my.rotary.org.

Lions Club International Foundation is accepting donations to the Refugees and Displaced Persons fund. To donate, visit lionsclubs.org and click on the “Kindness Matters” banner at the top of the webpage. These funds will enable Lions to help provide relief in the countries receiving Ukrainian refugees and assist them with their immediate needs. LCIF and Lions across the world are proud of the fact that 100 percent of donations go to benefit the donated cause.