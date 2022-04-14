Elizabeth Jean Stoeckle, 69, Maryville, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born July 19, 1952, in Lincoln, NE, to Clara Hock and William Stoeckle. She graduated from Bethesda in Watertown, WI, in 1960. She moved to the Bethesda Lutheran Communities Group Home, Maryville, in 1977.

Ms. Stoeckle retired from NOCOMO in March 2016 after working there for 38 years.

Services were Monday, April 11 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A private burial will be held at the Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, NE.

