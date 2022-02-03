Errol Leon Miles, 96, Lamar, formerly of Maitland, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at a healthcare facility in Carthage.

He was born September 22, 1925, in Barnard, to Edward Moorman and Ada Elizabeth Long Miles. He graduated from Maitland High School.

On February 14, 1952, he married Wilma Jean Miller in St. Joseph

Funeral services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, February 5 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial with full military honors will be in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland. Friends may stop by the funeral after 9 am, Thursday, February 3 to sign the register book.

Memorials are suggested to the Maitland Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at Bram Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.