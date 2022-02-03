Michelle Lee (Fletchall) Barnett, 53, of Sheridan, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph, surrounded by family.

She had made her peace and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus. She left an imprint on the heart of everyone she met. She was one of the few pure and wholesome souls left on this earth. Home was anywhere she was.

She was born on July 28, 1968 at Saint Francis Hospital in Maryville to the late Donald Lee and Yvonne (Lantz) Fletchall.

She was a 1986 graduate of Worth County High School in Grant City.

It was Michelle’s wish to be cremated and that no services be held.

Donations in her honor are suggested to be sent to the American Cancer Society and the Sheridan United Methodist Church.

Bram Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of the arrangements.