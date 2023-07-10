Harold Eugene “Gene” Stiens, 89, Maryville, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Maryville Living Center.

He was born January 7, 1934, to Frederick Henry and Margaret Helen Growney Stiens east of Maryville.

Mr. Stiens farmed all his life.

He was a member and attended St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial was Monday, July 3 at the St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church School, 333 S. Davis St, Maryville, MO 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.