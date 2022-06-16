Lane K. Zimmerman, 73, St. Joseph, formerly of Maryville, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

He was born February 1, 1949, in Maryville, to Lawrence and Ruby Pruitt Zimmerman. He was a 1967 graduate of Maryville R-II and attended Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Zimmerman worked his entire 37-year career as a route salesman for the same company. His employer’s name changed over the years: Rainbo Bread Company, Colonial, Earthgrains, and Sara Lee.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am, Friday, June 17 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary will be at 6 pm, Thursday, June 16 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8 pm.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

