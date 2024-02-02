The Municipal Election on April 2 will have issues for the entire county as well as two school districts; plus several offices have candidate races.

County-wide all voters will be facing a ballot question meant to fund the Central 911 Dispatch operation.

The ballot will read: “Shall the County of Nodaway impose a county sales tax at the rate of up to 3/8 of 1% (three-eighths of one percent) for the purpose of providing central dispatching of fire protection, emergency ambulance service, including emergency 9-1-1 telephone services, and other emergency services within Nodaway County, Missouri?”

The following is the ballot language for a ballot question posed to West Nodaway and Maryville school district patrons.

• West Nodaway’s Proposition KIDS reads, “Shall the Board of Education of the West Nodaway County R-I School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of Two Million Dollars ($2,000,000) for the purpose of providing funds to replace roofs and improve insulation; to repair and/or replace sewer lines; to upgrade the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system at the High School; to the extent funds are available, complete other repairs and improvements to the existing facilities of the District; and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof?”

“If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.6542 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.”

• Maryville’s Proposition Jump reads, “Shall the Board of Education of the Maryville R-II School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of Twenty Three Million Dollars ($23,000,000) for the purpose of providing funds to renovate existing classroom spaces, remodel building entrances to increase safety, and reconfigure car and bus drop-off zones at Eugene Field Elementary; to remove built-in computer lab learning areas and renovate existing areas to increase learning spaces at the Middle School; to renovate hallways, construct a secure entrance with office area, enhance safe entrances and exits in the parking lot, build a new access rad, and relocate electric lines at the High School; to install synthetic turf at the Athletic Complex; to the extent funds are available, complete other mechanical repairs, replacements, improvements or energy efficiency upgrades, and possible demolitions of the existing facilities of the District; and issue bonds for the payment thereof?

“If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the School District is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.7900 per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation of real and personal property.”

Candidates who are seeking election are:

Burlington Jct., Councilperson, two year term, vote for two: Jim Meyers, Brian Hunt, Martin McGary.

Elmo, Mayor, two year term: Ron Marriott, Christopher Thompson.

Maryville Councilperson, three year term, vote for two: John J. McBride, Dannen Merrill, Bill Richardson.

Nodaway-Holt R-VII, School Board, three year term, vote for two: Joni Everhart, Elizabeth A. Renshaw, Misty Dawn Million, Travis L. Cochenour, Haily Randall.