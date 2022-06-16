Barbara Ann Miller, 75, Hopkins, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

She was born February 19, 1947, in Clark County to Arthur Dean and Lillie Alma Knowles Young. She attended school in Gravity, IA.

On November 10, 1963, she married Gordon Green. They later divorced. On June 12, 1992, she married Richard “Tiny” Miller. He preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 9 am, Saturday, June 18 at the New Life Missionary Church, Bedford. Visitation will be held at Cummings Family Funeral Home from 3 to 7 pm, Friday, June 17 with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 pm. Interment will be held at Washington Cemetery in Gravity.

Memorials may be directed toward the family to be established.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cummings Family Funeral Home, Bedford, IA.