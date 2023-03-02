A benefit dinner along with silent and live auctions will be held for Todd Rickabaugh.

Doors open at 4:30 pm; the silent auction closes at 7:15 pm; and live auction starts at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 4. It will be held at Tri-Meadows, 34495 State Highway VV, Conception Jct.

There is a gun raffle for Henry 17 HMR Gold at $5 per ticket. Must be 21 to purchase.

If unable to attend the event, donations may be made to Todd Rickabaugh Benefit at Nodaway Valley Bank. For more information,

the Facebook event is Pull’n for Todd.

For questions or donations, contact Mike Wilmes at 816.351.7243, Cliff Wiederholt at 660.582.7869, or Mike Roberts at 816.752.3879.