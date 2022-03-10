Kenneth Wayne Strauch, 81, Skidmore, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City.

He was born December 23, 1940, in Maryville, to Leland and Edith Smith Strauch. He graduated from Skidmore High School in 1959.

Mr. Strauch was employed by Shipps Grain Elevator for several years before going to work for Woodruff Arnold, Maryville, until his retirement.

Mr. Strauch’s body has been cremated. Memorial graveside service and inurnment were conducted Wednesday, March 9 at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials may be made to Skidmore Community Betterment, PO Box 15, Skidmore, MO 64487.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.