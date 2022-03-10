Donnis Dean Davis, 90, Maryville, formally of Hopkins, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

He was born March 9, 1931, in Hopkins, to Newton Mark Davis and Edna Nicola Davis. He graduated from high school in Hopkins.

On May 20, 1951, he married Bennetta Mae Ingels in Hopkins.

Mr. Davis’ body has been cremated. A memorial service with military honors was conducted Wednesday, March 9 at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the First Christian Church, 101 South Fifth Street, PO Box 185, Hopkins, MO.

