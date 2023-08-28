Kenneth LeRoy Shewey, 83, Skidmore, died Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born March 15, 1940, in Watson, to James William and Leona Opal Hatcher Shewey. He had lived most of his life in Northwest Missouri.

On October 23, 1959, he married Erika Gehring in Mannheim, Germany. She preceded him in death in 2015.

Mr. Shewey served in the US Army for several years. He had been stationed in Kansas, California, and Germany. He worked construction at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville and had worked for Maryville Packing. He retired after 27 years from MoDOT. Later, he helped area farmers.

He was a member of the Skidmore Christian Church.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Thursday, August 24 at the Skidmore Christian Church, Skidmore. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, August 23 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the Three Rivers Hospice; the Tri-City Friendship Center; or the Skidmore Christian Church.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home Home.