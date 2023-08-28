Donald Reed Holaday, 93, Maryville, peacefully passed from this life on August 16, 2023, at Oak Pointe Care Facility in Maryville.

Born in Bolckow on February 13, 1930, his parents were Loren Reed and Edith Marie Barnes Holaday. Don’s brothers and sisters-in-law, Maurice (Joan) and Harold (Jackie), all preceded him in death.

Don attended a nearby country school through eighth grade. He graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1948.

He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 and served until his honorable discharge on December 13, 1954. He spent most of those years in California and Guam in the military police.

After his discharge, Don worked at several places in the area including Sears, Wards and Skelgas. He started with Union Carbide at their opening, working in the shipping and receiving department until his retirement in 1992.

He was a member and attended the Ravenwood Christian Church and a longtime member of Maryville Men’s Forum.

He married (Lula) Darlene Walker on March 21, 1954. She preceded him in death after 50 years of marriage.

He married Mary Cochran in 2007 and she preceded him in death in 2009.

He married Marilyn Dowling in 2010 and she survives of the home.

Other survivors include his three daughters, Donella (Steve) Sherry, Kathe (Steve) DeMott, and Jayne (Scott) McGinness, all of Maryville; six grandchildren, Billi (Kurtis) Shaner, Seattle, WA, Bobbi (Colin) Dailey, Alexandria, VA, Ben (Chelsea Beasley) DeMott, Maryville, Lauren (Stephen) Anselmi, Michael (Hannah) McVinua, and Molly McVinua, all of Kansas City great grandchildren, Elli and Riley Shaner, Thomas, Kinley, and Dominic DeMott; step grandchildren, Spencer (Casey) McGinness, Samantha (Kyle) Metcalf, and Payton McGinness; step daughter, Sindy (Kelly Culp) Barr, step grandchildren, Megan (Eric) Redden, Lauren (Hunter Thurley) Barr, Michael (Amanda) Barr, and their children.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood. The burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ravenwood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood.