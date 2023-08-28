Alice M. Hanna, 106, died Saturday, August 19, 2023.

She was born September 19, 1916, in Nodaway County to Byron and Margaret Hanna.

Ms. Hanna retired from the State of California, where she worked as a librarian for nearly 30 years. After retirement, she stayed busy creating beautiful quilts.

Services will be at 1 pm, Friday, August 25 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.