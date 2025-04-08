The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food establishments during the month of March.
Kawasaki Motors, 28147 Bus. Hwy 71, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: March 4
Criticals: Some foods were not being held at 41 degrees or below, but that was corrected on site (COS).
Non-criticals: Some boxes of food items were being stored on the floor next to a tote of Simple Green chemicals.
Domino’s Pizza, 1006 South Main, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: March 13
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: There was excessive clutter in the utility closet.
Senor Burrito, 121 South Main, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: March 13
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: The middle door of the three door fridge was torn, and there was peeling paint on the wall in the hallway by the men’s restroom. The south wall in the lobby was damaged along the baseboard, and a ceiling tile was stained by the window on the south wall as well. The floor behind the ice maker was dirty and there were damaged tiles. There was a missing mop board under the three bay sink.
Burger King, 1601 South Main, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: March 17
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: The floor area under the lobby soda machine had spillage. The ceiling tiles above the soda machine were also stained. There was a broken light cover in the men’s room.
Happy Garden, 514 North Main, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: March 18
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Bags of onions and cabbage were being stored on the floor. A vent hood was dirty, and the older chest freezer had a bad door seal. A scoop handle was being stored in a product, COS. The men’s restroom door had a hole in it. Scoop handle in product (COS).
El Maguey, 964 South Main, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: March 20
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Aluminum foil was being used to cover shelving. The middle door seal of the cook’s prep table was torn. A large gap under a bad door could allow in insects/rodents.
The Ministry Center, 971 South Main, Maryville, low priority
Inspection date: March 21
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: There were some shelves covered in cardboard, and some new shelves need to be sealed or painted.
The Pub, 414 North Main, Maryville, low priority
Inspection date: March 21
Criticals: Ice was being used to cool beer cans and mixes, also used for mixed drinks, but should be kept separate COS.
Non-criticals: A box of drink cups were being stored on the floor in the basement. An ice scoop handle was stored in ice, COS. One faucet on the four bay sink doesn’t shut off completely, and there was no self closer on the ADA restroom door.
Walmart Deli, 1605 South Main, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: March 24
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: There was some buildup along walls, doorways and around equipment.
KFC, 1622 South Main, Maryville, medium priority
Inspection date: March 24
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: A mop sink faucet was leaking around the spout, and the three bay sink faucet was dripping.
St. Gregory Barbarigo, 315 South Davis, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: March 26
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: There were broken receptacle covers behind the front ss table. Some chemical bottles had faded and hard to read labels.
Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: March 26
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: None.
NWMSU-Horace Mann, 800 University Drive, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: March 27
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Wall edging was torn off, but a work order is in for repairs.
Applebee’s, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority
Inspection date: March 27
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: There were broken corner tiles by the walk-in doors. Some loose and mildewed caulk was found around the dishwasher. Some carpet in the dining area was worn/dirty.
Dollar General, 18958 US Hwy 136, Burlington Jct, low priority
Inspection date: March 31
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: None.
Kiss My Grits Kafe, 129 W Main, Burlington Jct, medium priority
Inspection date: March 31
Criticals: A spray bottle of purple liquid was not labeled.
Non-criticals: Tubs of flour were not labeled. Wooden board shelves need re-sealed or painted. A cup was being used for a scoop in flour, and scoop handles were in a different product as well. Some ceiling tiles were coming down above the vent hood.
Hwy 136 Roadhouse, 602 West Main, Burlington Jct, medium priority
Inspection date: March 31
Criticals: None.
Non-criticals: Some grease build-up was found on the kitchen floor. Light bulbs above the three bay sink were not shielded.
