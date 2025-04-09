Northwest Missouri State University’s Regents approved two master’s degree online programs as well as the appointments of two adjunct faculty and two police officers March 20.

Regents approved a master of public administration degree to be offered in the department of humanities and social sciences and to equip students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in public service leadership.

Northwest Provost Dr. Jamie Hooyman explained that the program will assist individuals seeking employment and career advancement in government, nonprofit organizations and other public service sectors. She noted government agencies report a need for qualified employees.

Additionally, regents approved a master of science degree in therapeutic recreation with emphasis options in recreation management and sport management. The program will be designed to provide students with a more streamlined degree that better aligns with the coursework necessary to earn certification.

Hooyman explained that Northwest already offers a therapeutic recreation emphasis that enrolls more than 50 students. The need to offer it as a master’s program, however, stems from requirement changes implemented last fall by the National Council for Therapeutic Recreation Certification (NCTRC) for individuals pursuing employment as a certified therapeutic recreation specialist. Hooyman said Northwest sought to align its program with NCTRC requirements and ensure the university’s program remains an attractive pathway to certification and obtaining a master’s degree.

Northwest will launch the therapeutic recreation degree program next fall, and the public administration degree in spring 2026. The new online programs will not require additional resources for the university.

In other business, regents approved the appointments of university police officers, per Missouri statute, Hailey Roach and Micah Wolf. Roach is pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Northwest in criminology and has worked at the University Police Department in data entry and dispatch during the last two years. Wolf is a Maryville resident and has experience working with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department. Both anticipate graduating in June from the law enforcement academy at Missouri Western State University.

Regents also approved the appointments of two adjunct faculty members, Robert McCutcheon and Ryan Stanley, who will teach online coursework emanating this spring from Northwest’s School of Education.

The university has approved the promotions and tenure appointments of 15 faculty members.

“It is an honor to recognize 15 of our faculty members who have been awarded promotions or promotions with tenure,” Hooyman said. “These appointments are evidence of their exceptional contributions to teaching, research and service. They are instrumental in advancing our university’s mission and fostering academic excellence. I could not be prouder of their accomplishments.”

Faculty receiving promotions and tenure are listed with their academic disciplines and new ranks, which become effective at the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

• Dr. Ajay Bandi, to professor in the school of computer science and information systems

• Dr. Brett Chloupek, to professor in the department of humanities and social sciences

• Dr. Joy Daggs, to professor in the school of communication and mass media

• Ronda Driskill, to senior instructor in the school of agricultural sciences

• Dr. Joseph Haughey, to professor in the department of language, literature and writing

• Haley Hutcheson, to senior instructor in the department of mathematics and statistics

• Dr. Katy Strickland, to professor in the department of fine and performing arts

Faculty receiving promotion to the rank of associate professor and tenure

• Dr. Beth Gregory, in the school of education

• Dr. Amy Hillard, in the school of health science and wellness

• Dr. Laura Kauzlarich, in the Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business

• Tom LaPann, in the department of fine and performing arts

• Dr. Rebecca Moore, in the school of education

• Dr. Machelle Skinner, in the school of health science and wellness

• Dr. Joseph Tomasso, in the department of fine and performing arts

• Dr. Adam Zrust, in the department of fine and performing arts

To receive tenure and promotion, faculty members must demonstrate sustained excellence in teaching and professional development, scholarship and creative activities, and show service and student support by submitting a portfolio documenting accomplishments in these areas. Tenure is an arrangement under which a faculty member remains employed with an institution of higher education until he or she resigns, retires or is discharged.

Faculty are eligible to apply for tenure and promotion to the rank of associate professor after four years in the rank of assistant professor at Northwest. The rank of full professor is granted to faculty who have served a minimum of five years in the rank of associate professor at Northwest.