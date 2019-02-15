June Marie Cowan, 74, Burlington Jct., died Monday, February 11, 2019, at SSM Health St. Francis Hospital, Maryville.

Services will be at 2 pm, Friday, February 15 at the First Christian Church, Burlington Jct. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made in care of Price Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

