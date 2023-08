Melinda Patton, Nodaway County clerk, reported her office will be open from 8 am to noon, Saturday, August 5 for any registered voter to vote an absentee ballot for the August 8 special election.

The office is located in the county Administration Center, 403 North Market, Maryville.

Voters should bring proper identification, such as a driver’s license, non-driver’s picture ID, passport or military ID.

She also offers curbside assistance for those with an illness or disability.