Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Bob Stiens, 0Walker, Chris Burns and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Stiens made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/21/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Aramark Educational Services, LLC.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Taylor Barrett Concrete Pumping, LLC for concrete pumping; assessor to Devnet for labor.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Vehicle sales tax / motor fuel tax reports

The commission reviewed and discussed the mask mandate the City of Maryville issued. A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, attorney, regarding county buildings. The commission also discussed a letter received from the Missouri Attorney General’s office.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, stopped in for a signature on a letter to MoDOT regarding BRO-074(61) that included LPA Services Invoice No. 1 and C&C Bridge and Concrete, Inc. Pay Estimate No. 1.

Two bids were submitted and reviewed for the computer and scanner combination for the Electronic Records Preservation Grant. Both MTE and Midwest Data submitted bids, although MTE’s bid was incomplete due to the scanner being proprietary. Burns made a motion to accept the Midwest Data bid. All were in favor.

The process of reviewing CARES Act Funds applications continued with Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, available to answer specific questions.

Stiens made a motion to commission adjourn for lunch. All were in favor.

A call came in from a MERIL representative inquiring about a county face mask mandate. No such mandate exists at this time.

The commission spoke with Ryan Choquette, Tenaska – Clear Creek Wind project, regarding roads that need work completed prior to turning back over to the townships for maintenance. A time was set to meet Choquette to review a road.

Stiens made a motion for commission to adjourn until 7/28/2020.