Judith Lee “Judy” Job, 80, died Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born in Maryville on October 8, 1943, to Raymond and Hazel Livengood Job. She graduated from Maryville High School.

She married Jim Gaukel. They lived in Maryville then spent five years in Cedar Rapids, IA. They divorced and Judy moved back to the Maryville area. Later she moved to Waco, TX for 15 years, then moved back in 1995. She was a custodian at Northwest Missouri State University and worked in retail.

She had attended the First Christian Church in Maryville.

Mrs. Job has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Bram Funeral Home. The burial will follow at the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot St., Maryville, MO 64468.