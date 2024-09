Marcalene “Marsha” Stubbs, 84, Maryville, died Monday, September 16, 2024.

She was born on September 17, 1940, in Little Rock, AR to Hugh Massey and Maxine Stafford.

At 9 nine years old, she and sisters grew up in the Presbyterian Home for Children in Monticello, AR. She graduated from Monticello High School.

She has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.