Michael Johnson, a familiar face at Northwest Missouri State University who has led its alumni relations and fundraising units previously, is returning to the institution as its vice president of university advancement and executive director of the Northwest Foundation Inc.

Northwest’s Board of Regents approved the hiring during its closed session June 20. Johnson’s employment begins August 5, and he will serve as a member of the Northwest Leadership Team.

“Mike has a heart for Northwest Missouri State University, and we are excited to have him back at the university,” Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum said. “His 38 years in higher education and his experiences and past successes with building and expanding alumni relations, as well as his work with numerous campaign initiatives, position Mike to successfully lead our efforts in advancement and alumni relations. I look forward to working with him as the good work of our advancement and alumni staff continues.”

Johnson is returning to the role he served in at Northwest from 2011 to 2018, having worked since then as director of gift and estate planning at Creighton University in Omaha, NE. He succeeds Mitzi Marchant, who is retiring June 30 and has held the vice president and executive director roles since 2021.

“I’m very excited to return home to Northwest Missouri State University,” Johnson said. “I look forward to partnering with President Tatum and the entire campus with an eye on the future of philanthropy and the generosity of time, talent and treasures in all of its forms. Together, we make life better for others.”

During his previous tenure at Northwest, Johnson was instrumental in laying the groundwork and initial fundraising for the highly successful “Forever Green” campaign, which concluded in 2021 with more than $55 million raised for initiatives related to scholarships, student life and academic excellence, including the completion of two major capital fundraising projects – the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse and the Agricultural Learning Center.