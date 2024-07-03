James G. Robinson, chairman and CEO of Nodaway Valley Bank, right, accepts a plaque from Jackson Hathaway, president and CEO of the Missouri Bankers Association, recognizing his late father’s induction into the association’s 50 Year Club. In 1964, Ted Robinson was working in Kansas City as a bank examiner for the US comptroller of currency, when his uncle and bank president, Chilton Robinson, died unexpectedly. Ted returned to Maryville to join NVB as a vice president. He became president and CEO in 1977 and retired as CEO in 2005. He served as chairman emeritus from 2015 until his passing in April 2023. Ted ushered Nodaway Valley Bank into the computer age and led the bank’s expansion into adjoining counties. Under his leadership, the bank’s resources increased four-fold.