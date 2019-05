John Edward Coxe III, 67, Maryville, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at his home.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, May 4 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.