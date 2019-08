James R. “Jim” Stiens, 93, Maryville, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his home.

Services will be at 11 am, Friday, August 30 at St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church. Burial is in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville. Family will receive friends and family at the church from 6 to 8 pm, Thursday, August 29.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory’s Catholic School or Mosaic Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.