Dorothy E. Stiens, 88, Kansas City, and formerly of Skidmore, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at the home of her daughter.

Services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, August 31 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Tri-City Friendship Center, Maitland.

