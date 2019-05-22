The Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on the Northwest Missouri State University will close Tuesday, May 28, to repair a transformer.

The University had scheduled the repair for May 21 but postponed the work due to inclement weather.

With the exception of May 28, the Hughes Fieldhouse is accessible to community members with a valid Maryville Parks and Recreation membership as well as Northwest students, faculty and staff from 8 to 10 am, Monday through Thursday, through June 6.

Visitors should park in lots 62 and 63 south of the Hughes Fieldhouse and enter through the east entrance.