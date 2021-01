January 24: one female between 10-19 years of age residing in Nodaway County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a female between 60-69 years of age.

January 25: five individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:

 1 female and 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 2 males between 50-59 years of age

 1 female between 80-89 years of age

January 26: three individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 30-39 years of age

 1 female between 50-59 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

January 27: four individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 60-69 years of age

 2 females between 80-89 years of age

January 28: five individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:

 1 male between 20-29 years of age

 1 female between 40-49 years of age

 1 female and 1 male between 50-59 years of age

 1 female between 60-69 years of age

January 29: two individuals residing in Nodaway County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The affected individuals include:

 1 female between 20-29 years of age

 1 male between 40-49 years of age

 2185 confirmed cases; 336 probable cases

 38 active cases

 2461 released from isolation

 164 total hospitalizations

 3 current hospitalizations

 22 deaths