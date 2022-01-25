By Kathryn Rice

There is a severe blood shortage throughout the Community Blood Center region and people are being urged to become a blood donor.

The Maryville Community Blood Drive will be held from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday, January 24, and 11 am to 7 pm, Tuesday, January 25 at the First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins Street. All donors will receive a long-sleeve KC Chiefs T-shirt.

The blood center has issued an emergency alert for blood as the current supply is a one-to-two-day supply, depending on the type of blood and demand.

Bridget Kenny, RN BSN, Mosaic community health nurse liaison, said blood supplies for area hospitals are normally at a seven-day supply. However, she expressed concerns about the COVID-19 positivity rate which could keep people from donating.

“If you’re healthy, please get out and donate blood,” she said. “People can donate a single unit of blood every eight weeks. When we need blood, we need it. We don’t want to have to decide who needs it more.

“A good supply of blood products is very critical to the trauma hospitals that serve our community.”

It’s easier to donate blood than it has been in the past. Having been told in my 30s that the medicines I was taking would not allow me to donate blood any longer, I hadn’t tried to donate in years.

Now by calling 1.800.688.0900, individuals can check their medical eligibility. It was remarkably easy; you just need a list of the prescription medicines you take. I found even though I had added other medicines over the years, I should be able to donate blood.

To make my appointment, I used the savealifenow.org/group with group code: BL. In just a few moments, I had an appointment set for Tuesday, January 25. If you are unable to schedule by internet, call 877.468.6844 for the Community Blood Center.

Evie Church, the local blood drive coordinator, said walk-ins are welcomed and will be worked into the schedule.

Donors will need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. A photo ID is required. Donors should drink plenty of fluids and have a meal one to four hours before donation.