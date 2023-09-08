Debra Ann Reed, 66, Burlington Jct, died Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville emergency room.

She was born November 6, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Vern Thomas “Tom” and Kathleen Tobin Dolph. She graduated from West Nodaway High School, Burlington Jct, in 1974, and from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 1977 with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.

On December 27, 1980, she married Vernon Dale Reed, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Burlington Jct.

Mrs. Reed taught elementary school for 34 years at the Mound City R-II School District, then taught five years at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church School, Maryville.

She was a member and attended St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 pm, Friday, September 8 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. There will be a private family Rosary at 6 pm, Thursday, September 7 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No formal visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church School, 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468.

