The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter is offering half-price adoptions now through Saturday, December 31 as part of the Home for the Holidays. Dogs will be $50; cats are $30; and kittens are $40. This excludes puppies under six months and high profile pets.

The adoption fee includes spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip and more. The animal shelter is located at 829 South Depot Street, Maryville. For more information, call 660.562.3333.