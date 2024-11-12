By Kathryn Rice

Author Kandi Hughes has completed three new books, two children’s books, “Tate Helps Woodland Pixies” and “Tator Tot Saves Woodland Pixies,” and an adult book “The Sound that Roared a Whisper.”

The two children’s books are companion books. The first “Tate Helps Woodland Pixies” is a picture book and tells the story of Tate finding and helping a woodland pixie who has been blown away from her family.

“Tater Tot Saves Woodland Pixies” is a chapter book which is a quick tale written in such a way that hopefully both older children and adults will enjoy it.

For grownups, “The Sound That Roared A Whisper” is an easy read, fast paced suspense story. The tale follows Andrea as she

moves her son and herself to a small town trying to escape a shadow that has been following her since her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

“I’ve been told by my adult audience that my adult books read like I am personally telling them the story,” Hughes said. “They feel they fall into the genre of suspense stories broadcast on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel.”

“Santa’s First Wool Duster” and “Woodland Animals Use Their Five Senses” have both been illustrated by Hughes.

Hughes is a retired bookkeeper from the Worth County R-III School District and is currently the Worth County librarian. She began writing during COVID to communicate with her father who has severe hearing loss.

Hughes has completed eight total self-published books, four adult books, three picture books and one chapter book all available at the Nodaway News Leader for $10 each.

She is a member of Maryville Chapter of the Missouri Writers Guild and is trying to improve her painting skills by meeting with a once-a-month painting group.

Her author Facebook page is Kandi Hughes Author of Fiction Literature.