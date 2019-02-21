With the estimated 7.5 inches of snow which fell in Maryville on February 19 and 20, and with the snowy winter the city has seen so far, snow removal and emergency snow routes were the topics of citizens’ conversations this week.

By city ordinance, a snow emergency is declared “whenever in the sole discretion of the city manager or designated agent, it is determined that snow has accumulated or it is probable that snow will accumulate to such a depth that snow removal operations will be required, the city manager or designated agent may declare a snow emergency for such term or duration as deemed appropriate.”

Emergency snow routes, 27 different routes in total, have signage designating the streets. The ordinance reads, “During the term of a snow emergency, in order to maintain the safety and welfare for the citizens of the city, the stopping, standing or parking of a vehicle is prohibited on or along” streets and roadways designated as emergency snow routes.

Public Works Director CE Goodall explained the city policy of street crews to begin blading residential areas of the city at the three-inch mark. However, there are exceptions and residential areas may be cleared with lesser amounts.

“Anytime people are aware of a snow event coming, if they have the ability to park off the street, it makes the job easier for the street crews to plow the streets,” said Goodall.